Local couple, passengers on Grand Princess now in quarantine

News

POCATELLO, Id. (KIFI/KIDK)

The Grand Princess Cruise ship remains docked at a port in Oakland California after spending days at sea with people on board who are infected with the Coronavirus.

One of the couples on board is from our area.

We asked Peggy Salvesen if she ever expected anything like this.

"Definitely not! You know, we knew there was trouble over in China on that cruise ship but we didn't have any idea that something like this would happen; But, you know we had a good time in Hawaii. Coming back was really kind of a nightmare because we hit some really bad weather but you know we're safe and you know it's been a nice trip except for this last part of it. We're ok we're just getting real bored.



They shared some pictures from their cabin with us. They say they are lucky because they had an outside balcony and a little larger room.

They are waiting to hear when they will be evacuated from the ship but they have been told it will be sometime tomorrow.

People have been leaving the ship all day starting with the infected passengers first. So far 21 cases of the Covid-19 virus have been confirmed among the passengers and crew.

Slowly and carefully, officials are moving the thousands of passengers to buses. Then they will be taken to quarantine. The Salvesen's say this was not what they expected when they left on their cruise, but they are still feeling good and are in good spirits. Just a little bored.

Peggy says they are required to stay in their rooms. The crew leaves their meals on a tray outside their door. they have to put on a mask before they open their door to get the food and when they put the tray back outside the door. They don't know what time they will leave the ship but they are told everyone is expected to be off by tomorrow night.

They will then have a health check and be put on a bus to either Texas or Georgia for a mandatory 14 day quarantine before they will be allowed to return to Idaho. We will keep you updated on their experience,

