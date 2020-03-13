Yellowstone Bear World welcomes 11 new cubs

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Twin, nine-week old bear cubs made their way onto the Local News 8 set Friday morning to help announce the exciting news they'll be on a brief "tour" before the Yellowstone Bear World gates officially open for the 2020 season.

Yellowstone Bear World President Courtney Ferguson said they have their hands full this year with 11 new bear cubs.

If you'd love to hold one of them, they'll be at Cabela's in Ammon this weekend, March 13 through the 15th.

On Friday, the cubs will be there from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, and then from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

All of the proceeds will go toward caring for the animals at Yellowstone Bear World.

The season officially kicks-off April 18th.