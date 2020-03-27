Pocatello father worried about his daughter aboard Navy aircraft carrier under quarantine

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A U.S. Navy aircraft carrier is now under quarantine after dozens of sailors tested positive for the coronavirus.

It started with three sailors who tested positive for the virus aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt just two days ago. There are 23 confirmed cases as of Friday morning.

Pocatello father, Joe Galinzago has a daughter aboard the ship. He has stayed in constant contact with her only up to 26 hours ago.

Now, he’s worried and left with many questions.

We’ll hear from him tonight on Local News 8 at 6 p.m. and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 at 5:30 p.m.

