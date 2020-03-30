Nevada residents hospitalized after I-86 crash

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Two Nevada residents were hospitalized after the van they were in overturned.

The crash happened at about 3:42 p.m. Sunday on Michaud Creek Road at East County Road, west of Pocatello.

Idaho State Police said Vernon C. Evans, 57, of Elko, Nevada was eastbound on Interstate 86, near mile marker 55. They said his 1993 Chevrolet van went off the right shoulder and through a fence, where the vehicle overturned, coming to rest on its top.

Evans and his passenger, Janice Robinson, 56, also of Elko were both transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. Neither person was wearing a seat belt. Their condition was unknown Monday morning.