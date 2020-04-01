Rocky Mountain Power seeks rate hike

News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rocky Mountain Power is asking the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to approve a 2.2% increase in residential electricity rates, beginning June 1, 2020.

The utility said the increase was largely due to a significant disruption of the North American natural gas pipeline. That disruption led to higher costs for power purchased by Rocky Mountain Power to serve its customers.

As part of its annual price review, typical residential customers using 800 kilowatt-hours per month could see an increase of about $2.04 per month on their electricity bill.

"We recognize that no price increase is welcome," said Tim Solomon, regional business manager for Rocky Mountain Power in Rexburg. "Still, we're committed to bringing the best value to our customers for their hard-earned dollars, and we're acutely aware that we provide one of the most essential public services."

Solomon said energy costs in the annual adjustment are generally beyond the company's direct control.

"While we are strict with our budgets, we have also recently completed significant improvements on our system to improve reliability for our 82,000 customers in southeastern Idaho, because we know the importance of reliable service," Solomon said.

The annual energy cost adjustment is designed to track the difference between the company's actual expenses for fuel and electricity purchased from the wholesale market against the amount collected from customers through current rates.

During the past year, Rocky Mountain Power said the company's energy-related expenses increased by $8.6 million.

The Idaho PUC will accept public comments before they take effect. You can view the company's request here.