UI Engineers contribute expertise to COVID-19 battle

News

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-University of Idaho engineering students, faculty, and staff are working to meet demand for respirator masks and equipment sterilization systems for area hospitals.

U of I engineering faculty is finalizing an improved design for a 3D-printed filtering face-piece respirator mask. The new design allows the wearer to breathe more easily. It can also be used with different filtration materials that are readily available.

The masks are recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the best tool for filtering bacteria and virus particles. Prototypes have already been reviewed at Lewiston-Clarkson Valley medical staff for validation.

They expect to finish the design this week, then work will begin with 3D printing partners across Idaho and Washington to mass produce the masks for delivery to hospitals in need.

"We're all stuck at home, and we want to fix this in any way we can," said U of I College of Engineering Associate Professor Gabriel Potirniche. "We can't have COVID-19 overwhelm our healthcare system. If we keep medical staff safe, this is less likely to propagate in our community. Everyone has a duty to put a stop to this virus."

People who have access to 3D printers and are interested in supporting the effort should contact Cassidy Hall, Director of the U of I Doceo Center for Innovation and Learning.

While engineers boost the supply of filtration masks, the U of I Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering is also working to develop mobile mask sterilization stations that can be used to clean several masks at a time.

The college expects to deliver a plan this week that would allow community hospitals to build their own systems using the specific bulbs and materials available at any hardware store.