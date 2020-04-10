Pocatello man hospitalized after head-on crash

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Pocatello man was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 365.8, just east of McCammon.

Idaho State Police said Brice Hamann, 34, was westbound on Highway 30 in a 1998 Honda Accord.

Carlos Johnson, 56, of Bishopville, South Carolina, was driving eastbound on Highway 30 in a 2012 Peterbilt commercial tractor pulling a single trailer.

ISP said Hamann's Honda crossed the center line and struck the oncoming truck head-on. Both lanes of traffic were blocked for about three hours and 20 minutes.

Hamann was stabilized at Portneuf Medical Center, then transferred to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Johnson was not transported.