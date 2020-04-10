Suicide related calls on the rise

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- It's been three weeks since Governor Brad Little issued the stay-at-home order.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's office says since then, it has seen an increase in suicide related calls.

Those could be threats, attempts, or actual cases.

They say they are concerned with the increase in calls.

Captain Halse says, "In general calls are up, as it relates to suicide threat type calls. We're seeing more and more of those type calls. But, we've also had a couple completions and some attempts as well and that is us. Although we deal with those all the time we are seeing an increase in those currently. So , that is concerning to us and we feel like people need to understand there are resources available that they can reach out to."

There are several 24-hour hotlines in Idaho to help during times of stress.