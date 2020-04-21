Blackfoot firefighter faces rape allegations

News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Blackfoot City Firefighter and EMT faces two charges of felony rape.

Stephen Stuart was served summons on the charges April 16. They involve incidents that allegedly occurred in October of 2008.

In a statement, Blackfoot officials said that although the incident occurred prior to his employment with the city, engaging in any criminal conduct is in violation of City of Blackfoot policies and falls within the standards of conduct for which any employee of the city may be suspended, dismissed, or otherwise disciplined.

Stuart was placed on paid administrative leave pending further investigation. Stuart faces an initial court appearance May 21.