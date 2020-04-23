Stars placed at Gold Star Families Memorial

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Crews laid down 44 gold stars Thursday at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

The monument, located in the Northgate District, is dedicated to families who lost a loved one in military service.

The 44 stars, arranged in a circle, represent each Idaho county. Surrounding the circle are five eagle feathers, representing each of the state’s federally recognized Native American tribes.

The feathers representing each Native American tribe in Idaho are being placed around the circle of gold stars.

This is the only Gold Star Families monument in Idaho, according to Don Zebe, who's real estate agency is a partner at the Northgate District.

"It's really exciting. Seeing it on paper and then to see the work progress on a daily basis is pretty astounding," Zebe said.

The dedication ceremony for the monument is delayed because of the coronavirus, but people can view the construction from nearby side roads.