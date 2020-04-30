Local 21-year-old gets a birthday car parade surprise

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - No birthday celebration should take a detour because of the pandemic. And it didn't for one Idaho Falls birthday boy.

This may not be the ideal way for most 21-year-olds wanting to celebrate their way into adulthood.

With COVID-19 shutting everything down, this car parade was the best Drake Rasmussen could hope for.

On Tuseday, his family organized around 21 cars to drive past the Rasmussen family home to wish Drake a happy birthday.

Drake's mother Heather Rasmussen says she is happy to put this together.

"Yeah, I was a little anxious all day today praying that it would turn out but it turned out perfectly. I'm just so thankful for all his friends and the people that love him who came out to celebrate with us."

"It was way cool. I really appreciate all you guys for coming out it really made my birthday," Drake said.

He says he had a wonderful birthday but next year hopes everything will be open.