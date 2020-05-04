Idaho Falls Zoo to open May 16

News

The Idaho Falls Zoo is scheduled to open on May 16th with social distancing and other safety guidelines.

Zoo officials say the entrance will be modified to accommodate social distancing and limit the number of people inside.

Visitors will be expected to remain 6 feet away from other guests to whom they are not related, they said.

The gift shop will be closed, but merchandise will be available by a mobile shop near the front of the zoo, they said.

The education programs, Penguin Interaction Program, and the petting area at the Children's Zoo will be canceled until further notice, along with other programs.

Zookeepers and staff will be wearing their masks when in public, but guests are not required to.

“The measures we’re taking are precautionary for the health and safety of our zoo guests, staff, and of course the animals,” says Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Director PJ Holm. “The current health crisis has hit zoos and cultural organizations throughout the world particularly hard. We ask for everyone’s help in supporting the zoo this summer in a safe, positive way.”

The zoo will be open daily between 10 a.m and 6 p.m.

You can learn more at their website at https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/1230/Zoo