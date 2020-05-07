Idaho Falls Temple to open next week with limited activities

News

The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday morning four phases to opening temples.

The Idaho Falls Temple, along with the Boise and Twin Falls temples, will open on May 11th with the first phase of living sealing ordinances for members who are already endowed, the church's website said.

It didn't mention when the Rexburg Temple will open. It referenced though, other temples in Idaho are undergoing annual maintenance and will reopen when work is completed.

The sealings, also knowns as marriages, will be scheduled for Monday through Saturday by appointment only and initially be limited to one sealing ceremony or family at a time in the temple. When the appointment is made, staff will verify the couple lives within the geographic area for receiving ordinances in that temple. Safety guidelines will be observed it said.

The four phases to reopening temples will proceed with caution, the release said. The phases are designed to reduce risk, accommodate the demand and capacity of the temple and observe any relevant health restrictions in the temple district.

Phase 1: Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment

Perform living sealings only for previously endowed members under strict guidelines and safety precautions

Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only

Perform all temple ordinances for living individuals

Maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations

Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions

Continue providing ordinances for living individuals

Provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner

Open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed

Phase 4: Open for full operations

Resume regular temple operations

Other temples will be opened based on local government and public health directives, the release said and will be directed by the church's Temple Department.

The following temples will begin Phase 1 of reopening on May 11, 2020*:

Boise Idaho Temple

Bountiful Utah Temple

Brigham City Utah Temple

Cedar City Utah Temple

Frankfurt Germany Temple

Freiberg Germany Temple

Idaho Falls Idaho Temple

Logan Utah Temple

Manti Utah Temple

Monticello Utah Temple

Ogden Utah Temple

Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

Payson Utah Temple

Provo City Center Temple

Provo Utah Temple

Stockholm Sweden Temple

Twin Falls Idaho Temple

