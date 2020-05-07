Idaho Falls Temple to open next week with limited activities
The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday morning four phases to opening temples.
The Idaho Falls Temple, along with the Boise and Twin Falls temples, will open on May 11th with the first phase of living sealing ordinances for members who are already endowed, the church's website said.
It didn't mention when the Rexburg Temple will open. It referenced though, other temples in Idaho are undergoing annual maintenance and will reopen when work is completed.
The sealings, also knowns as marriages, will be scheduled for Monday through Saturday by appointment only and initially be limited to one sealing ceremony or family at a time in the temple. When the appointment is made, staff will verify the couple lives within the geographic area for receiving ordinances in that temple. Safety guidelines will be observed it said.
The four phases to reopening temples will proceed with caution, the release said. The phases are designed to reduce risk, accommodate the demand and capacity of the temple and observe any relevant health restrictions in the temple district.
Phase 1: Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment
- Perform living sealings only for previously endowed members under strict guidelines and safety precautions
Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only
- Perform all temple ordinances for living individuals
- Maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations
Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions
- Continue providing ordinances for living individuals
- Provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner
- Open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed
Phase 4: Open for full operations
- Resume regular temple operations
Other temples will be opened based on local government and public health directives, the release said and will be directed by the church's Temple Department.
The following temples will begin Phase 1 of reopening on May 11, 2020*:
- Boise Idaho Temple
- Bountiful Utah Temple
- Brigham City Utah Temple
- Cedar City Utah Temple
- Frankfurt Germany Temple
- Freiberg Germany Temple
- Idaho Falls Idaho Temple
- Logan Utah Temple
- Manti Utah Temple
- Monticello Utah Temple
- Ogden Utah Temple
- Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple
- Payson Utah Temple
- Provo City Center Temple
- Provo Utah Temple
- Stockholm Sweden Temple
- Twin Falls Idaho Temple
