Cabela’s mask donation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris is personally donating one million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks to healthcare workers and first responders working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis across the United States.

Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, and Aspen Home Health & Hospice are among the organizations that will receive 6,000 masks in the Ammon, Idaho area.

The nationwide donation comes as supplies for personal protective equipment are in high demand and short supply in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the influx of patients at U.S. hospitals and medical centers being treated for the virus, critical supplies like face masks have been rapidly depleted, leaving tens of thousands of healthcare workers in a vulnerable state as they race to save lives and protect communities.

“We are extremely grateful to our nation’s healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of this unprecedented global health crisis,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “These heroic men and women continue to dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others, and we are all honored to support them on behalf of everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, and the communities we serve.”

Convoy of Hope is utilizing its national network of partners and volunteers to identify appropriate local hospitals and medical facilities, and help distribute the masks based on area needs and demands. The donation will provide thousands of hard-to-find masks to every local community with a Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s store, boat center, distribution center, and White River Marine Group manufacturing facility – over 200 communities in total. Each community will receive thousands of face masks for area healthcare providers.

“The generosity of Johnny Morris will make a significant impact in the battle against coronavirus across North America,” said Jeff Nene, national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope. “At a time when our healthcare workers are being pushed to the limit physically and emotionally, we’re grateful for partners like Johnny and his incredible team of Outfitters who continue to place a priority on giving back and helping our medical professionals safely perform their live-saving duties.”

The logistics of the donation have been in the works since in the onset of the crisis. Morris worked with Bass Pro Shops partner Rusty Sellars, CEO of True Timber, to source the masks through his apparel and fabric suppliers.