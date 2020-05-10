Baby bird stolen from McKee’s

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A baby bird was taken from the Pocatello McKee's Pet, Garden, and Feed Center on Saturday night.

Travis Brasher, the owner of the store, said he noticed the missing bird before the store closed for the day.

"I saw them at about 7:15 (p.m.) and went to feed them at 8 o'clock and one of them was gone," Brasher said.

Yesterday the bird on the right was taken from the Pocatello Store. It is a baby Red Sun Conure that is being hand fed a... Posted by McKee's Pet, Garden, & Feed Center on Sunday, May 10, 2020

Two baby Red Sun Conures were perched inside the store when Brasher believes the youngest of the two was stolen.

Brasher is worried for the well-being of the bird because it's on a special diet. He's been hand-feeding the bird a special diet three times a day.

"Because it's not old enough to eat seeds on its own. So when they stole it, they didn't get that information that they needed to do that. If they try to feed it seeds, it's not old enough to do that yet," Brasher said.

This is the first time an animal like this has been stolen from McKee's in Pocatello, Brasher said. The store plans to file a police report on Monday.

Brasher is asking the person who allegedly stole the bird to return it to the store, no questions asked.

Anyone with information about the bird is asked to call (208) 317-1323.