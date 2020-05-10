Blackfoot Animal Shelter fundraising for furry friends

News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue is asking for donations to help continue saving animals.

The shelter wasn't able to participate in Idaho Gives this year, so they started their own fundraiser.

"I could go into many reasons including COVID-19 and staffing shortages, which would all be true, but the fact remains our shelter needs your help," the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

This year we at Blackfoot Animal Shelter were not able to participate in Idaho Gives to raise funds for our shelter. I... Posted by Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue on Monday, April 27, 2020

The fundraiser ends on Monday. So far, 70 people have raised $3,800 for the shelter.

"We take in a lot of dogs that have issues. Whether its a broken leg because they got hit by a car, or they're malnourished, or even dogs that need special training because they have little issues. So, we try to take in those and give them a second chance," said shelter executive director, Amanda Cevering.

Because of the pandemic, the shelter won't be able to do their typical fundraising events so this donation drive is likely their primary event for the year, Cevering said.

To donate, click this link or mail donations to 199 Frontage Road, Blackfoot ID 83221.