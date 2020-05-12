Ammon school wins national STEM competition

News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-White Pine Charter School in Ammon has won two cash awards as part of the national Maker Minded competition.



In partnership with the LIFT innovation institute and U.S. Department of Defense, the program launched in 2018 to inspire more middle and high school students to pursue advanced STEM careers.



The White Pine Charter School won $3,500 and White Pine STEM Academy won $2,500 to build or enhance their programs.



Governor Brad Little said the schools are helping produce Idaho’s future work force, needed to grow the state’s manufacturing economy.



"With the manufacturing sector continuing to play a critical role in Idaho's economy, we are focused on increasing students' and schools' participation in Maker Minded as a means to gain the skills and experiences students need to prepare for the STEM jobs of tomorrow," STEM Action Center executive director Dr. Angela Hemingway said.

Designed by LIFT and Tennessee Tech University's iCUBE, MakerMinded directly links students to a diverse range of national and local advanced manufacturing programs, including manufacturing facility tours, gaming activities, and project-based learning.