Woman falls into thermal feature in closed Yellowstone park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - A woman is being treated at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after suffering burns over about half of her body.

Yellowstone National Park officials say the woman was flown to Idaho Falls by helicopter Tuesday morning after she entered the park illegally. They said it appears she was attempting to take a picture and backed into a thermal feature near Old Faithful. They did not know which thermal feature.

The woman drove herself out of the area and was contacted by Park officials about a mile south of Mammoth Hot Springs.



She was flown by helicopter to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Park officials did not release the woman's name or the extent of her injuries.

Yellowstone National Park has been closed to the public since March 24. Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks will announce plans for a phased reopening on Wednesday.