COVID-19 impacts city budget cuts

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The pandemic will likely not delay the budgeting process that will guide the future of Pocatello. City council members plan to meet with department heads every Thursday until the end of June to determine where cuts can be made.

So far, many department heads are already recommending cuts to their own departments of up to 5%. Some prices we may all pay are discontinued bus routes, suspended landscaping at city parks, and cut hours at the library.

"So far our service has come in with about a 5-percent cut or reduction and we'll see how that works,” mayor Brian Blad said. “We don't build any fluff into our programs so when we do cut a percentage or two, it affects services."

The meetings will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will also be streamed online for social distancing measures.