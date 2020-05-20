Local shave-ice shack up for sale

News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A hot spot for locals to cool down is up for sale.

Jessica Fritsch owns the Hokulia Shave-Ice shack located in the Pine Ridge Mall parking lot and just recently opened another location in Driggs.

Fritsch brought the franchise to southeast Idaho in 2016, but has dreams of studying radiology. Plus, living in Victor makes for a difficult commute.

So she's looking to sell her portion of the franchise, but that doesn't mean the shack is closed for the summer.

"We'll continue running it until we get an offer that fits," Fritsch said.

Fritsch said she's learned a lot from running the ice-shacks, but the thing she'll miss most is working with her employees.

"My absolute favorite thing for this business is the kids. I absolutely love my employees and they are so fun. My manager, this will be his fourth year with us. So, I've known him since he was 14 and it's kind of like I get to see him grow up," Fritsch said.

The Driggs location is expected to open for the season on June 12 at 200 N Main Street behind the US Bank.

The Chubbuck location is open weather permitting.