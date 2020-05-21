Yellowstone reports visitor numbers

News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Yellowstone National Park reports visitation during its first three days of operation were 90% of normal through the East Entrance, near Cody, and 60% of normal at the South Entrance, near Jackson.



The Park does expect those numbers to increase over the Memorial Day weekend.



Yellowstone reported these numbers for the first three days of its “reopening,” about 20% of usual numbers.

May 18 2019 2020 Difference

East Gate 478 504 105% of 2019

South Gate 910 542 60% of 2019

Total 1,388 1,046 75% of 2019

May 19 2019 2020 Difference

East Gate 585 502 86% of 2019

South Gate 825 584 71% of 2019

Total 1,410 1,086 77% of 2019

May 20 2019 2020 Difference

East Gate 546 307 56% of 2019

South Gate 876 395 45% of 2019

Total 1,422 702 49% of 2019

Last year, when all five entrances were open on the same dates, there were almost 5,000 cars counted each day.



Park officials said the Old Faithful boardwalk was one of the busiest sections of the park. Most families and groups traveling together were not socially distanced from one another. Face coverings are not required, but are being recommended.



Park staff said they observed limited use of masks in outdoor areas.



The park has spent approximately $136,000 on COVID-19 mitigation, including personal protective equipment, electrostatic disinfectant sprayers to clean restrooms, facial coverings and plexiglass shields at the visitor center and entrance station. Another $40,000 in equipment is on back order.