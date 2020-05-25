“Just want to put Pocatello on the map:” new podcast spotlights local entrepreneurs

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There's a new way to connect with the Pocatello economy.

Local entrepreneur, Spencer Ward, created the Pocatello Business Podcast to spotlight local business people.

Ward started his own commercial cleaning company, Nucleane, seven years ago. He serves companies all over east Idaho, so the Pocatello native is familiar with the local economy.

“I just want to put Pocatello more on the map,” Ward said.

Ward launched the podcast on April 23. On his first episode, he featured businesswoman Mecinna Price. She opened Nouveau Medspa and Salon in Chubbuck and invented the Dipstik, an ice cream holder for kids.

Ward features a different community leader in each episode to talk about their trials and successes in the business world.

“I just want people who are interested in business, either growing or improving or starting a business, to have a good platform and source to get advice from these local legends,” Ward said.

Each episode is like a 20 minute Q&A session, but Ward sees the format changing and relaxing in the future.

People who are interested in being featured on the Pocatello Business Podcast can apply by clicking here.

Episodes are released every Tuesday and Thursday at 8:30 a.m. on Spotify, Facebook, Stitcher, and iTunes.