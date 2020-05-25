Yellowstone’s North Entrance open for travel to Cooke City

News

BILLINGS, Mont.(AP) - Yellowstone National Park has opened its North Entrance at Gardiner, but only for motorists traveling to Silver Gate or Cooke City, which are at the park’s Northeast Entrance.

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said Saturday that Cooke City has been isolated because of the park's closure due to the coronavirus and the fact that the scenic Beartooth Highway hasn’t been plowed on the Wyoming side.

Sholly says the opening that began Thursday offers a chance to help Cooke City get back on its feet as the expected June 1 opening of Montana’s three entrances to Yellowstone nears.

The road is only open to through traffic. Anyone who stops could be cited.