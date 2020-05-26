Teton County Health slates mass testing event

News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Teton County, Wyoming Health Department and Town of Jackson will hold a mass COVID-19 testing event Thursday at the Teton County Fairgrounds.



Anyone who lives or works in Teton County can get tested, including asymptomatic individuals, who may be experiencing no symptoms.



People who have insurance should bring their insurance card. For those who are under-insured or uninsured, vouchers will be available for free testing.



The testing event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

People are encouraged to fill out necessary paperwork in advance. You can find a link to that information here.