Wyoming Governor begins to open the doors

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has opened the door to public gatherings a bit wider. "It’s time we had the chance to enjoy summer,” Governor Gordon said.



Gordon announced that public health orders take effect June 1 that will allow outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people. Events will be allowed as long as social distancing and increase sanitization measures are in place. Sporting activities, rodeos, and other events will be permitted to have up to 250 spectators in attendance, in addition to event participants.



Hosts and organizers of those events will be asked to screen their staff for symptoms of COVID-19 and ensure that adequate personal protection equipment is available. Food and beverage services are required to follow the provision for restaurants outlined in Public Health Order Number 1.



“The ability to gather outdoors in larger groups will be good for Wyoming citizens, businesses and our communities as we enter the season,” said Gordon. “We are not out of the woods yet though, so please use good judgement and don’t jeopardize yourself and others by acting recklessly. We want to keep moving forward.”



Indoor events and gatherings, other than religious or other exemptions listed in the order, will continue to be restricted to groups of 25 or fewer. The governor made no significant changes in the updated Public Health Orders 1 and 3.