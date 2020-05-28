Skip to Content
Residents told to ‘stay indoors’ as a precaution after an unused gas line ruptures in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An incident in Bannock County prompted fire officials to tell residents to stay inside their homes Thursday.

A gas line broke on Monte Vista Drive in Pocatello around 8:30 a.m.

Pocatello Fire Dept. tells us crews from the Pocatello Water Dept. were working on a pipe when they accidentally punctured a gas line.

The line has been dormant for years but fire officials told residents to stay in their homes as a precaution.

Crews from the intermountain arrived shortly after to help resolve the break.

