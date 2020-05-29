Idaho RV registration enforcement postponed again

News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho has again extended its grace period to register recreational vehicles.



The Idaho Parks and Recreation Department asked law enforcement agencies to suspend enforcement of 2020 registrations until July 1. A current grace period expires May 31.



The extension will give the department more time to transition to a new registration system. Among its advantages, a system that will give customers an ability to easily buy or renew registrations online, at retail vendors, or at county motor vehicle offices.



The department planned to pause registration sales in April to transition nearly 320,000 customers to a new system. The COVID-19 outbreak complicated that effort and prompted the decision to suspend enforcement through May.



Now, the department said the pause and shutdowns created a backlog of customers that overloaded the department’s phone lines.



“We’re sorry for any inconvenience, and please know we’re working hard to improve the website sales and to get the county offices and retailers selling again,” said Tammy Kolsky, the department’s manager of Registrations and Reservations. The department expects to bring local motor vehicle offices and retail vendors back online in the coming weeks.



In the meantime, customers who call and get placed on hold, have the option of leaving a callback number or stay on hold. Kolsky said anyone leaving a callback number or who remains on hold will keep their place in line in the order in which they called.

