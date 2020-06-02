Revival gathering participants in Idaho Falls test positive for COVID-19

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - During the week of May 17-23, a revival took place at the Potter’s House Church in Idaho Falls.

Several people who attended the gathering have now tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the people who have tested positive so far live off of the Fort Hall Reservation in either Idaho Falls or Pocatello.

If you attended that gathering or you are in close contact with someone who did, call the Fort Hall IHS COVID-19 hotline at 208-238-5494 or the Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center at 208-478-3987 for possible testing.