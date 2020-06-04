Costco Construction “On Track” Despite Challenges

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Costco is now accepting applications for their new location in Idaho Falls, even as construction of the new store continues on the corner of Lincoln and Hitt.

Lydig Construction is the contractor in charge of building the store, and also accommodating roadways to handle the anticipated increase in traffic.

Marty Barth, General Superintendent with Lydig construction, informed us that the project is on track to meet it's late-August deadline despite challenges posed by COVID-19.

Costco has yet to announce the date of their official grand opening, but those interested in applying for one of the more than 30 available positions can do so by following this link: