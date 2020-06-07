High speed chase ends with police PIT maneuver

News

A Pocatello man is being held in jail following a high speed chase Sunday morning.

Idaho State Police said Jamie Capson, 38, was heading north on Interstate 15 and was seen speeding at 100 mph just north of Blackfoot at 8:50 a.m.

A trooper tried to stop Capson, but he continued at speeds over 100 mph they said.

Capson was stopped when after he exited the interstate at the Broadway exit 118 in Idaho Falls. An officer used the PIT maneuver to stop him near the intersection of Broadway and Houston by Cedric's Restaurant.

Capson's Ford Explorer crashed into a light pole. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and then taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

A juvenile passenger was in the SUV with him.

ISP said Capson is charged with Felony Eluding, Felony Injury to a Child, and Resist and Obstruct.