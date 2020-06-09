Idaho Falls Police and Fire Units Respond to a Car in a Canal

News

(Idaho Falls KIFI/KIDK) Just before 7:40 p.m., IFPD and Idaho Falls fire units responded to a report of a car accident in the Porter Canal behind the hotels along Lindsey Boulevard.

A black Cadillac sedan drove off River Parkway behind the Le Ritz Hotel and Sandpiper Restaurant and ended up in the canal. River Parkway is a one-way road that parallels the canal and the Snake River.

There are no reports of injuries and witnesses tell Local News 8, the occupants were able to get out of the car.

Idaho Falls Police are investigating. We'll update this article as more information is released.