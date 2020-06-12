Custer Day falls victim to COVID-19

News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Salmon-Challis National Forest, Land of the Yankee Fork State Park, and the Land of the Yankee Fork Historical Association have canceled this year’s “Custer Day” event. It was originally scheduled July 13.



Sponsors said they canceled the event to protect the health of employees, visitors, and volunteers.



“We understand this is a very popular event,” said Lanson Stavast, Acting District Ranger for the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District, “Due to limited space, we are faced with challenges with parking accommodations and shuttling of visitors to the Custer Townsite. If we were to proceed as has been done in previous years we would be unable to meet recommendations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

