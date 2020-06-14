Police search for two suspects south of Idaho Falls

News

Police are looking for two suspects that lead them on a high-speed chase.

The men fled on foot from their car near South Yellowstone Highway and 81st, south of Idaho Falls.

Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff deputies, Shelley Police and Bingham County Sheriff deputies are helping in the search.

Officers are not saying much at this time but the initial reports indicate that the men are wanted in connection with a car theft.

Police are using dirt bikes and drones to locate the men.

We will update you as more information becomes available.