Pocatello women spreading kindness and glitter as Porch Pixies

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - They wear wings, carry glitter and are the "adult version of ding-dong ditch." They're called Porch Pixies, and they're in the business of random acts of kindness.

Best friends, Kourtnie Cleveland and Jakie McGonigal are leading a fast-growing group of women on a mission to spread kindness.

Porch Pixies are a group of Pocatello and Chubbuck women who leave gift baskets on people's porches or do small acts of kindness for strangers.

On June 3, Cleveland created the Porch Pixies Facebook group, and McGonigal hopped on board right away. So did a lot of other people.

By the end of the first day they launched the group, 1,000 women requested to join.

“The very day that we (started), there were already ladies making baskets and delivering baskets. The very first day that we were a page,” McGonigal said.

With the rush of requests to join the group, Cleveland enlisted her sister, T’Nisha Cleveland, to help moderate the page.

The group now consists of more than 2,500 local women over 21-years-old. The concept is similar to groups that leave baskets of alcohol for women, but Cleveland wanted the group to be inclusive.

"Women who don't drink deserve random acts of kindness, too," Cleveland said.

Some baskets do include alcohol, so the group requires all members be of age to avoid distributing to minors.

The Porch Pixies often leave gift baskets for women to cheer them up.

Women can nominate their friends, family or coworkers for a basket, and a Pixie will fulfill the order.

The group is transforming online connections into real-world friendships. When Cleveland and McGonigal are out "dusting" (leaving behind a basket and glitter), they sometimes stop and get to know the women they're dusting. One in particular has become a new friend.

“I actually have playdates lined up for our kids to go and do a barbecue and everything,” Cleveland said.

Cydney Linch was recently dusted by a Porch Pixie the first day she joined the group.

“I think I almost cried because I couldn’t even believe how much time someone put into that. And not even two hours later, there was another one for my kids,” Linch said.

Linch decided to pass on the kindness and left a basket for another woman in the group.

“She was ridiculously happy. I drove away feeling very fulfilled and knowing that I will do this again, because why not?” Linch said.

Cleveland said she plans to help men start a group of their own to run in the future.