BLM considering new Pocatello area bike trail

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Pocatello Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management is proposing to build a new bike trail east of the Portneuf Wellness Complex and is looking for public comment.



The Pioneer Ridge Bike Trail System Project would be built on BLM land about 1.5 miles east of the complex.



The plan calls for about 6 miles of new trail using 2 miles of existing trail.



It was designed in response to a request from the Pocatello Pioneers’ request for a trail that would accommodate practices as well as organized events and races. The Pioneers are a team with members from various high schools and middle schools around Pocatello.



At the present time, there are no mountain bike courses in the area that meet the requirements for high school races.



“I am excited to be analyzing the proposal for a developed trail system for competitive biking for the community youth,” says BLM’s Pocatello Field Office Manager Melissa Warren. “It is proactive and will provide another opportunity for our community to get outdoors and enjoy our public lands!”



BLM is developing an Environmental Assessment to analyze potential impacts of the trail. Anyone with comments or concerns should contact the BLM Pocatello Field Office at 4350 Cliffs Drive.