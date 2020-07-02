Suspect arrested in Ammon credit union robbery

News

Idaho Falls (KIFI/KIDK) The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery in Ammon and have apprehended suspects in an Idaho Falls neighborhood, with the assistance of Idaho Falls Police.

The Sheriff's office reports, there was an alleged bank robbery Thursday afternoon, at the Mountain American Credit Union in Ammon. The Sheriff's Office says, the robbery happened just after 5 P.M., at the branch on Hitt Road.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell says, "Suspect and vehicle information was quickly put out to area Law Enforcement and a short while later Idaho Falls Police Officers located and detained the suspect at a residence near Merritt and E. 16th St. in Idaho Falls. A perimeter was set around the residence and the area secured while more Deputies and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the scene."

Authorities say, they have four people in custody, including their main suspect in the robbery. Sheriff Deputies severed a search warrant at the suspect's home and blocked off several streets in the surrounding neighborhood. Authorities say there maybe more suspects tied to this robbery.

During the robbery, an employee of the credit union suffered a medical emergency that was attended to by employees, arriving Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire. That employee was transported to the hospital for treatment by ambulance.