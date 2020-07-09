USDA announces potato farmer assistance

News

WASHINGTON (KIFI/KIDK)-Changes in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) could help Idaho’s potato industry. Idaho Senator Jim Risch said the initial program based potato payments solely on data for the fresh potato market.



Risch said that was just a small segment of the market and the revisions would better reflect market data for processed and seed potatoes in payments and allow more potato farmers to gain eligibility for CFAP.



Eligible farmers can submit applications to their local Farm Service Agency office until August 28 or visit the program website.