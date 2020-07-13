BTPO 6 year plan to improve Pocatello’s ADA access

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - People can now weigh in on how they'd like to use tax dollars to improve Bannock County's roadways.

The Bannock Transportation Planning Organization updated the FY 2021-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) to add ten new projects, ranging in cost from $131,000 to nearly $9 million. The plan is up for public comment until Aug. 7.

The new additions to the six year plan were chosen based off the 20 year Metropolitan Transportation Plan.

"The priorities were pedestrian, transit and infill," said Mori Byington, director of BTPO.

Several of the projects are centered around making Pocatello more easily accessible for people with disabilities.

A project costing $230,000 would install 120 feet of sidewalk on E. Clark Street and improve 34 ADA ramps between 1st and 18th.

On E. Carter Street, $131,000 would be allocated to install a sidewalk, ramps and lighting next to Idaho State University's campus between S. 5th Avenue to S. 8th Avenue (between Jimmy John's and College Market).

The most expensive project, costing $8,919,000, addresses the safety and mobility of Gould Street, between Yellowstone Ave and Garrett Way. The project would add turn bays, adjust the signals and redesign the corridor.

You can see the full update to the plan by clicking HERE (see page 12). To submit a comment, email the director at mori@bannockplanning.org by Aug. 7.