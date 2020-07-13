Gov. Little seeks Economic Advisory Council applicants

News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Department of Commerce are seeking applicants for the Economic Advisory Council.

The council is the group that outlines goals and objectives that further economic development within the state.

Vacancies are open for residents of Region 2 – Latah, Clearwater, Nez Perce, Lewis or Idaho counties – and residents of Region 6 – Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, Teton or Bonneville counties.

The council makes recommendations to the Governor on applications for Community Development and Rural Community Block Grant funding and reviews Tax Reimbursement Incentive application and advise their regions on economic development opportunities and represent their interests to state government.

The council includes seven members appointed by the Governor, with one member appointed from each of the state’s seven economic development regions, and one member appointed at-large.

Members serve three-year terms and can be reappointed.

No more than five members of the economic advisory council shall be from any one political party.

One person shall be appointed to represent each of the seven planning regions of the state, of which the appointee shall be a resident, and one member shall serve in a statewide capacity.

Successful candidates will reside in either Region 2 or Region 6 and be affiliated with a political party in Idaho. Candidates should apply by filling out the Application for Appointment and Authorization for Background Check available at https://gov.idaho.gov/appointments/, and include a resume.

Applications are due Friday, August 7, 2020.

The Governor’s Office and the Idaho Department of Commerce will review all applications and interview potential candidates.

