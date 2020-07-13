Rexburg man charged after domestic argument

News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A 41-year-old Rexburg man is in custody after a domestic argument with his girlfriend in the Lyman area.



The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Glen Rigby was arrested for attempted strangulation, domestic battery, destruction of a telecommunications device, obstruction, and resisting arrest.



Officers were called to the home at 12:30 a.m. July 8. The emergency phone call was disconnected, but officers pinged the phone to the address, where they found the victim. According to reports, she had bruises consistent with an assault.



Rigby was found at another address later that day and placed under arrest. He was being held at the Madison County Jail in Rexburg.