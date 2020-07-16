ISP asks for your vote in “Best Looking Cruiser” contest

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State Police have entered a photo of its iconic patrol cruiser as part of the annual American Association of State Troopers "Best Looking Cruiser" contest, and they're asking for your vote.

Idaho State Trooper Cody Ercanbrack took the photo after he and several other troopers were dispatched to a call for service on U.S. Highway 95 north of Coeur d'Alene last April. After the incident was cleared, Trooper Ercanbrack noticed the dramatic sky that followed a springtime cloudburst. He asked his fellow Troopers to borrow their phones and took photos of each of his teammates' cruisers against the glowing Idaho sky.

You can vote HERE. Scroll through the state agency photos, then at the bottom of the page select Idaho from the drop-down menu.

Voting ends at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.

"This is a friendly competition among states, it's fun to participate, and we think Idahoans will want to take part. Our troopers frequently hear from community members on how sharp they think the ISP patrol cruisers are. If a few more Idahoans vote for the ISP cruiser in the contest, Idaho may make the national calendar!" Idaho State Police director Colonel Kedrick Wills said.

The photo was submitted to the contest by ISP Trooper Jason Bailey, a Commercial Vehicle Specialist. Trooper Bailey says he chose the photo because it's a spectacular image and gives the authentic feel of a cruiser while in service.

"At ISP, all of our Troopers love working in Idaho and we're really proud of our individual patrol cars. We depend on our cars for our lives. We can't help the public unless we can safely make it to the scene," Trooper Ercanbrack said.

The winner will be presented with the "Best Looking Cruiser Award" and featured on the cover of the "America's Best-Looking Trooper Cruisers 2021" wall calendar presented by the American Association of State Troopers. Net proceeds from calendar sales benefit the AAST Foundation which provides educational scholarships to families of member troopers.