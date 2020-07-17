Generic Fire estimated at 20 acres

News

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 5:30 p.m. : The Generic Fire started at approximately 11:55 p.m. Friday 15 miles West St. Anthony and adjacent to the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

It is now estimated at 9.3 acres.

The fire is 0% contained. Crews estimate full containment for 6 p.m. Firday.

BLM, Forest Service, Madison County, South Fremont and the Hamer Fire Departments worked together to fight the fire.

The fire now has water, retardant or dozer line all around it.

The fire ran into the St. Anthony Sand Dunes which helped stop the forward spread.

ORIGINAL: The Bureau of Land Management reports the Generic Fire is estimated at about 20 acres in the Egin-Hamer area next to the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

The forward progression of the fire has stopped, and crews are mopping up along the flanks.

Estimated containment is 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Five federal engines, Fremont and Madison Engines, 1 dozer, 1 water tender along with a helicopter and a single-engine air tanker are fighting the fire because access is difficult due to the sandy roads.