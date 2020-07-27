It’s BOSS: Blackfoot School District working on new online option

News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Parents are making the choice to either send their kids back to in-person school, or find an alternative.

The Blackfoot School District 55 is working on an online option for families who want to avoid in-person learning, but still want to stay in the district.

“The vast majority of parents and students want to return to school. There are still some that have some hesitancies, some reluctance. It’s understandable,” said district superintendent Brian Kress.

It's called the Blackfoot Online School Solution, or BOSS. Teachers and district employees are currently working out the details.

The elementary classes will be taught by district interventionists, which are teachers who work one-on-one with students to help with their individual needs. They'll work part-time as interventionists and part-time online teachers.

Linda Pilster is a former 4th grade teacher turned interventionist, who's now returning to teach 4th grade online.

“I’m a little nervous just like everybody else, just because it’s going to be a new thing, but it’ll be exciting because I think we’ll be able to use what we do this year in a normal setting as well,” Pilster said.

Since this is a completely new program, there's a lot to figure out. On Monday, the district discussed how to make sure online students are still getting to interact with their teachers.

“It will be at least half the time will be spent in interaction with the teacher, the other half may be with videos, with software, but we have to maintain that student-teacher interaction in this course,” Kress said.

Families that choose the online option should be prepared to work closely with their learners.

“I just think it’ll be a good opportunity for parents to be part of their child’s learning,” Pilster said.

