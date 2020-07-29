Chester to Ashton Environmental Assessment online open house begins July 30

News

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are developing an Environmental Assessment (EA) associated with roadway improvements and reconstruction of U.S. 20 between Chester and Ashton.

You are invited to attend an upcoming online open house to learn more about the project and how their previous input is reflected in the updated design.

Due to COVID-19, a public meeting will be held virtually. To accommodate all audiences, the virtual public meeting will be held in two formats: via an online open house video on the project website and a Facebook Live event.

On Thursday, the public will gain access to an online open house on the project website. This open house will allow you to view a short introduction video, display boards and project maps.

There will be a designated section on the website for you to leave comments. The comment period will be open from Thursday, July 30 to Monday, August 31.

A Facebook Live event will be broadcast on Tuesday, August 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. addressing the concerns and comments received at the online open house along with comments and call-in questions that come in during the one-hour event.

This broadcast will remain on the ITD Facebook page (www.facebook.com/idahotransportationdepartment) for residents to refer to at any time.

The Chester to Ashton segment of US 20 was originally built in 1932.

ITD says the current roadway does not provide sufficient traffic flow or passing opportunities to accommodate growing traffic volumes. The roadway has exceeded its service life and requires improvements to the roadway and drainage features as well as new pavement. Reconstruction will provide the opportunity to include design elements for reducing potential crashes.

The information from both the virtual open house and the Facebook Live event will be posted on the project website HERE.