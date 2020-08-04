Local mom’s new smile is “life changing” thanks to giveaway

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A soon-to-be mom of 5 children under 5-years-old is loving her new smile she got from Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho.

In November, Hannah Lyngar was awarded a $50,000 smile makeover from the dental surgeons. The Second Chance program offered a new smile to a community member with poor oral health that wouldn't ordinarily have the means to get dental help.

Lyngar was chosen among hundreds of applications.

In November 2019, Hannah Lyngar was awarded a $50,000 smile makeover from Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho.

“I’m still in shock that I even got picked, honestly. I don’t know, it feels like I’m just going to wake up and this is all just a dream," Lyngar said.

After having surgery for her implants in January, she's now sporting her temporary teeth while the dentists work on her permanent teeth.

Lyngar is enjoying eating foods she hasn't eaten in years. She's only haunted by the occasional phantom tooth pain. And she says she can finally laugh and smile without covering her mouth.

"I’m very thankful for the opportunity and I’m excited for whoever the next person gets to be. It’s definitely life changing,” Lyngar said.

Oral Surgery Specialists said they had to delay several weeks of appointments because of the pandemic. So while they still plan to do another Second Chance at a Smile giveaway, they said they have to delay taking applications.