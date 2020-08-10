Boy, 9, found on I-80 in Wyoming reunited with parents

News

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - A 9-year-old boy was reunited with his family after a driver found him walking alone alongside Interstate 80 in southwestern Wyoming.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol got word about the boy Saturday afternoon. Troopers were headed to the area when a passing motorist picked him up and took him to the Green River Police Department.

Troopers worked with police to find the boy's family in Rock Springs, patrol officials said in a statement Monday.

The parents said they were driving two separate vehicles when one had a flat tire. They repaired the tire and drove off without realizing the boy wasn't in either vehicle.

Troopers concluded that the incident wasn't suspicious. They didn't identify the boy or his parents.