Fire near Montana-Idaho border increases to 1,500 acres

News

A Bear Creek fire burning near the Montana-Idaho border is estimated to be approximately 1,500 acres Wednesday morning.

The fire increased overnight from 200 acres Tuesday evening, fire managers said.

The fire burned actively through the night due to low relative humidity, they said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire started Tuesday, August 11 at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the Lemhi Pass area. The fire is on the Montana side of the border in the Dillon Ranger District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team is expected to arrive Wednesday and will take control of the fire on Thursday morning.

Currently, two Type 1, two Type 2, and one Type 3 helicopters are being used on the fire along with three Type 1 Crews; one Type 2 Crews; a Type 2 Initial Attack Crew; six Type 6 Engines; 1 tactical Water Tender.

Smoke can be seen over a large area, from Salmon to Dillon.