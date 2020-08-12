UAMPS responds to concerns over SMR project

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) is responding to concerns raised by the Utah Tax Association (UTA).

Earlier this month, UTA called for greater accountability on behalf of UAMPS, issuing a list of concerns.

Among other claims, the documents accuses UAMPS of failing to disclose relevant budgetary information, and that they have pushed back major project deadlines.

In a next-day response, UAMPS released a point by point rebuttal to the claims against them, insisting their continued effort to act transparantly.

Responding to the controversy, INL Director Mark Peters released this statement: “INL remains confident in the promise of Small Modular Reactors and is committed to working with UAMPS and NuScale to demonstrate and deploy their technology here in Idaho, across the country, and around the globe. Advanced nuclear reactors are essential to securely growing our economy while responsibly combating climate change.”

Bud Cranor, a Public Information Officer for the City of Idaho Falls, says the city also plans to continue forward as a partner in the plan. "The city is still a partner in the project and moving forward," He says, "There are milestones for the project where the partner agencies decide on their commitments to the project." Cranor says one such milestone is a Sept 14 deadline, when cities must approve new budget plans provided by UAMPS.