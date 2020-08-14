Bonneville County has its 5th death from COVID-19

News

Eastern Idaho Public Health says an 80 year old man died due to complications of COVID-19.

We would like to express our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. We are saddened by his death and this loss will be felt in our community”, stated Geri Rackow, EIPH Director in a press release Friday afternoon.

The Board of Health also determined Thursday Clark and Lemhi Counties has escalated to the yellow Moderate Risk Level and issued an Order for face coverings and other restrictions for those counties. The Order takes effect immediately for Lemhi County and on Sunday, August 16 for Clark County.

Currently, Eastern Idaho Public Health is active cases are over 300. 191 in Bonneville, in Clark, in Custer, in Fremont, Jefferson, in Lemhi, in Madison.

EIPH said COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout EIPH’s 8-county region. With school starting again soon, it is vital, more than ever, to slow our spread of COVID-19. This includes staying home if you are sick, wearing face coverings when in public when maintaining a space of six feet between yourself and people not of your household is not possible, washing your hands more frequently, and avoiding hosting and attending large gatherings of people.

If everyone steps up their disease reduction efforts, collectively, we can make a difference, they said.