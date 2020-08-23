Montana Amber Alert expanded to Wyoming

News

(KIFI/KIDK) An Amber Alert has been issued in Wyoming for a Montana couple and a baby.

The Montana Department of Justice says, 20-year-old Andrew Warner, along with 19-year-old Hayli Emerson, abducted 6-month-old Lucas Warner. Police say, Andrew is the noncustodial father.

Police say, the two are driving a White 1998 Dodge Dakota Pickup with dark pin striping and red interior, with Montana license plate 720745A.

The baby was last seen in Columbia Falls, Montana, Saturday afternoon. The couple is possibly headed to the Bob Marshall Wilderness, North Dakota, South Dakota or Wyoming.

Warner is described as 6-feet tall, 160 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Emerson is described as 5-feet tall, 159 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair.

The Amber Alert says Andrew Warner is bipolar and is off of his medication.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to call 911, or contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at (406) 758-5610.